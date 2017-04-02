61-year old man hospitalized after shooting on Broad Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Broad Street Saturday evening, Albany Police say.

Albany Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Broad Street and Schuyler Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found the 61-year-old male victim who was then treated at the scene by medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.