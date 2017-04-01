UAlbany’s Coach “Mac” reacts to Mississippi State’s historic win over UConn

(NEWS10) – “William on the drive. pull-up pull-up…got it! she got it! she got it! one of the great upsets in history! Morgan William! Mississippi State has ended the streak at 111 consecutive games! it’s over!”

One of the best finishes to a sporting event you will ever see and one of those moments you will remember where you were forever. Incredible.

To use a cliché like all good things come to an end would not do that game justice.

But the smallest player on the court, Morgan ‘Itty Bitty’ William came up with the biggest shot of her life to end perhaps the greatest run in sports history.

Under two seconds left in overtime of the National Semifinal between Mississippi State and Connecticut, William, a 5’5” freshman, elevated over Gabby Williams to end the streak of all streaks in sports.

The Huskies had won 111 straight games up until that point with their last loss coming 865 days prior to Stanford, who also won in overtime.

Now if there’s anyone locally who understands how good of a game that Bulldogs had to play to win and who could appreciate the Huskies run, it’s UAlbany’s women’s basketball coach, Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

“They played good and I thought just the way their perseverance, even at the end with the flagrant foul call, they could’ve lost their composure and kind of fell apart but they just really kept it together. And I think with them continuing to talk about that 60-point loss, the year before, put them in that mindset that that was never going to happen again. That’s inspiring especially to our team coming off this year’s loss.”

Coach Mac also says she knew Itty Bitty’s shot was going in before it ever did and hopes now people can jump on the women’s college basketball bandwagon and realize how exciting their game is.