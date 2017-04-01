Troy Little League hosts annual cleanup day in prep of 60th anniversary

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Troy Central Little League is taking an interesting approach to sign ups this year.

Kids who are interested in picking up baseball are also picking up trash around their fields.

In preparation of the little league’s 60th anniversary of opening day, they hosted their annual clean up Saturday.

Those involved say it helps keep players grounded.

“We’re trying to teach them better values to make better decisions or choices because there were no mentors and there were no role models. This place has become a safe haven.”

In addition to helping keep the field clean, organizers say the program also keeps Troy families interested in baseball.