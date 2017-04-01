Siena men’s lacrosse drops to 0-10 after 10-6 loss at home against Detroit Mercy

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – Siena Men’s Lacrosse fell to MAAC opponent Detroit Mercy 10-6 at Siena Turf Field on Saturday afternoon. The Titans improve to 4-7, 3-0 MAAC while the Saints fall to 0-10, 0-2 MAAC.

Seth Mendell led all scorers with six points coming off of four goals and two assists for Detroit Mercy (4-7, 3-0 MAAC). Goalie Jason Weber tallied 13 saves for the Titans, while Alex Jarzembowski went 12-17 from the faceoff X.

Chris Robertson led Siena (0-10, 0-2 MAAC) with two goals and one assist for three points. Mike Reilly, Luke Van Schepen, Jon-Michael Tokar and Keenan Cook all scored one goal for the Saints. Joe Arcarese had a game-high three caused turnovers which is now ranked second in Siena history for career caused turnovers.

Detroit Mercy went up on top early with a goal from Patrick Walsh to put the Titans up 1-0. Chris Robertson notched his first goal of the game from Eric Munn to tie it up 1-1. After Detroit Mercy put up another goal, Mike Reilly responded and tie the game 2-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans scored four unanswered goals early in the second quarter to take a 6-2 advantage over the Saints. Tokar answered with a man-up goal with just 11 seconds remaining in the half as the Saints trailed 6-3.

Things were even again in the third quarter as both teams scored two goals a piece. Siena’s goals coming from defender Van Schepen and leading scorer Robertson. At the end of the quarter the Titans led 8-5.

Siena would score once more in the final stanza, but Detroit Mercy put two of their own on goal and took their third MAAC victory of the season 10-6 over the Saints.

Jake Shapiro went 6-11 in the faceoff X for the Saints. Nick Matzelevich picked up three ground balls. Freshman goalie Gage Ponsetti had seven saves in the cage. Siena outshot the Titans 34-29.

Siena remains in the Capital District as they host Manhattan on Saturday, Apr. 8 for Senior Day. Faceoff is set for 3 p.m.