CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – State police arrested a man they say strangled his girlfriend during a fight.

State Police say 39-year-old Shrockie Kirk got into a fight inside a Clifton Park home and that’s when things turned physical.

Investigators say Kirk physically attempted to keep his girlfriend from leaving the house by strangling and holding her down.

Kirk was arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and assault.