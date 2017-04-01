Parents, kids already excited for summer after Hudson Valley Camp Fair

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – It was a cold, wet day outside today but believe it or not, summer is right around the corner. Many of you may already be wondering what can we do with the kids during that vacation from school?

At the camp fair you might not be able to win a free pair of sunglasses but you could find a great place to send your kid for the summer.

10-year-old Evan Spain just gets it.

When asked what comes to your head about winter he said “cold”.

When asked what comes to your head about summer he said “warmth”.

He’s right, isn’t he?

With the calendar flipping into April, summer break is sneaking up on us. Many parents today opted to go to Hudson Valley Community College, for a camp fair, now in its seventh year.

“This is a chance to find out what the capitol district has to offer,” said Deb Shoemaker.

Deb Shoemaker is the Director of Professional Education. She says showing parents what’s available is a great resource they can offer.

“Some parents use summer camp as child care. Let’s face it – there’s a 10 week period you have to cover so it gives kids a variety of things to choose from,” said Shoemaker.

Parents like Theresa Pangburn and her 11-year-old daughter Mackencie.

“Gotta plan early, plan ahead. Working parent so gotta make sure they are lined up for the summer and having something fun to do,” said Pangburn.

They’ve been coming for the past few years, always finding something Mackencie can enjoy.

“I like sports camps,” said Mackencie.

Speaking of camps, representatives from each of the 36 agree, this event helps spread the word.

“I think it’s very important so our reach can go out further than just our local community,” said Jayne Maloney, Executive Director of School’s Out Inc.

Giving parents options, and kids something to look forward to besides the warm weather of course.

“I’m trying to look for some nice summer camps I can look for instead of sitting at home all day,” said Spain.