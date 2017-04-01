Former Union star could possibly make NHL debut Tuesday

(NEWS10) – After signing his first pro hockey contract earlier Friday with the Philadelphia Flyers, former Union Captain Mike Vecchione landed in the city of brotherly love late last night.

And this morning, he put on the skates for the first time as a member of the orange and black.

Vecchione and the Flyers practicing at the Wells Fargo Center.

Mike said it felt good to get back out there but admittedly had to shake a little rust off after not playing for a week.

As for what it was like to put pen to paper and become a pro hockey player as well as when we can expect to see him in a game, here’s mike with the details.

“It was a lot of happy tears. It’s been a long time coming. you wait your whole life for this. So you know once I signed that paper, I got to give my mom and dad a big hug and a lot of tears of joy. It’s a lot to cover in a couple of days. so just want to try and get it all in, soak it in, be a sponge out here and just get ready to play.”

Vecchione will not play in the Flyers game tonight. He could debut as early as Tuesday in New Jersey against the Devils.