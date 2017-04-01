Albany Police investigating bank robbery at New Scotland Ave SEFCU

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently investigating an apparent armed robbery at the State Employees Federal Credit Union on New Scotland Avenue just before 10:15 Saturday morning.

Employees at the bank told police a man approached the counter, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. The teller handed over an undetermined amount of cash and the suspect fled the scene.

Police say no was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, 5’6″ and approximately 40-years-old. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing with his face covered.

Anyone with information should call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.