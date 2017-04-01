Albany Med hosts 22nd annual TeddyBear Hospital Day

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Albany Med students are helping to make the doctor a little less scary for local kids.

This weekend they hosted their 22nd annual TeddyBear Hospital Day at Albany Med.

Using hands-on activities, medical students teach children about general health, good nutritional habits and basic medical procedures so they’re familiar in case they get sick.

“I think by the time they leave they’re a lot more into it when they first come in they’re a little nervous but it’s really going well so far,” said event co-chair Katie Tedisco.

The event is funded by Students Care for Kids and is part of Albany Medical College’s community outreach program.