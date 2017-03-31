Vietnam war veterans and families honored

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The winter weather didn’t stop a ceremony to honor some local Vietnam war veterans and their families.

It was held at the Saratoga National Cemetery.

A few dozen vets and their families gathered around the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association for a short speech and then taps.

Many veterans are now in their 60s and 70s and have had many years of difficulty dealing with the way they were shunned when they returned home.

This event is now held every March from the 50th commemoration of the war.

“It’s important to have this ceremony because we can never forget, especially the way our veterans were treated when they came home,” Scott Lamb said. “Thi sis a way that we can welcome them home correctly with honor, dignity, and respect.”

Even after all these years, many Vietnam veterans still do not discuss the war or the way it ended.

The American War College estimates that fewer than 850,000 of the 3 million veterans who served in Vietnam are still alive today.