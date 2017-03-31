Uncertainty remains about passing an on-time NY budget

Related Coverage Deadline approaching for on-time NY budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s fiscal year begins on April 1, but a budget agreement may not be reached by the midnight deadline.

One guarantee on budget deadline day is empty seats. On Friday, there was a lot of standing around with members and staff both saying they haven’t heard anything about a deal.

“A lot of things are still up in the air,” Sen. Rich Funke said. “We’re just trying to land the plane, so to speak.”

Lawmakers expect to remain at the Capitol late into the night. The problem is some were told their work was done for the day, and they left. Now, they will need to be brought back to start voting.

“We’re still taking,” Sen. Pat Gallivan said.

Key senators and the assembly speaker met with the governor behind closed doors. However, they have not said what key issues they could be discussing or have reached deals on such as expanding ridesharing and increases in education and water infrastructure funding.

“I wouldn’t say anything is in or out; these negotiations are still ongoing,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “If things fall apart, it’s up to the governor to put in what’s in the extender, so we will see.”

The governor had not made an appearance to the media Friday night nor issued a statement about ongoing negotiations.

Ultimately, it comes down to time. Most bills are sent to iPads, but the budget must still be printed on physical copies. The room where the copies are made was quiet late Friday night.

It remains unclear when the budget will be passed.