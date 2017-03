(NEWS10) – There’s an accident right now on the Thruway slowing down traffic heading eastbound.

It was a one car that crashed into a guardrail. The call came in around 7:07am Friday.

The actual accident is between Exits 25 and 24 with the left lane blocked. It’s backing up traffic as far back as Exit 25A.

So if you’re heading to Albany from Schenectady make extra time or take a different route.