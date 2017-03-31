Report: Thousands of videos mimicking popular cartoons on YouTube Kids contain inappropriate content

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Parents should be on the lookout for videos mimicking popular cartoons on YouTube Kids.

According to a report by BBC, the videos are parodies of child programming but are clearly meant for mature audiences. The videos contain scenes of characters using syringes, engaging in violence, and other inappropriate content.

YouTube recommends turning on “restricted mode”, which can be found at the bottom of YouTube Pages. This will prevent your child from searching for new video content on the app.

YouTube Kids was created to provide a safer version of YouTube for a younger audience.