Police: Granville woman arrested 3 times in 2 days

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they arrested a woman three times in two days.

On Tuesday night, police say they were called to 31-year-old Carry Valastro’s home for a reported domestic dispute. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment. A judge issued an order of protection against her.

Police say 25 hours later on Wednesday they were called to the residence for another reported domestic dispute. Valastro was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt. The Washington County Court issued a stay away order of protection against Valastro.

On Thursday, 43 hours after the initial incident, police say they were called again back to Valastro’s residence. Police say they were there to serve Valastro with an order of protection. The Washington County Child Protective Services was also there with Washington County Sheriff Deputies to check on the welfare of her children.

Police say after being served the order of protection, Valastro refused to leave the residence. She is also accused of threatening CPS workers multiple times.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.

Valastro was remanded to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.