Officials: Tenants, farm owner charged after 1,400 animals found in ‘deplorable, dangerous’ living conditions

WESTPORT, Mass. (AP) – The owner of a Massachusetts farm and 26 tenants have been indicted on multiple charges of animal cruelty after authorities say they found more than 1,400 animals in overcrowded, overheated and dangerous living conditions.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the 151-count indictment was returned Thursday by a state grand jury.

The investigation began in July 2016 when police were called about allegations of animal cruelty at a 70-acre farm in Westport.

Healey said hundreds of animals were kept in “deplorable and dangerous” conditions, with inadequate food, water or shelter. She said many of the animals were suffering from severe health ailments and had to be euthanized.

The animals included dogs, cats, cows, horses, pigs, goats, sheep, chicken and rabbits.