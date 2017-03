NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – EmUrgentCare at Albany Medical Center’s Niskayuna Medical Facility will welcome its first patients on Saturday.

The walk-in medical facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and will treat people with urgent and non-urgent injuries and illnesses.

All of the building’s offices will be up and running by June.

Construction on the three-floor, 37,000 square foot building project began last September at a cost of $8.5 million.