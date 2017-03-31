Milk deliveries still mooving along in the Capital Region

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we could buy milk at the grocery store, there was an industry solely based on getting milk from the dairy farm, to the customer.

Well, the idea of the “milkman” is still alive and well right here in the Capital Region.

King Brothers Dairy is responsible for around 400 door to door milk deliveries a week.

Dave Ramos is today’s modern day milk man. He delivers to the Clifton Park area in a new Mercedes delivery truck.

Half gallons of milk, chocolate milk, cream and even some other local items that people can order along with their milk were delivered. From there, it’s simply a matter of picking up the empty milk containers which are old-school glass and bringing the fresh milk straight from the farm.

“When they put the glass bottle on the porch box there we take them back to the plant and then they are run through a bottle washer. It’s an eight-minute process; you load them up on one end, circles through the cleaner, the acid cleaner, and then it comes out,” Ramos said.

Ramos says for some of their customers, a sense of nostalgia is enough to keep the milkman mooooving, but there are more tangible reasons that people order.

“It tastes better, and the convenience of having someone brings something to your doorstep, especially when you’re talking about some older generations that might not be able to get out of the house. We got some snow today, they are not going to be running to the grocery store to get their milk… but I’m here to bring it right to their door.”

There are small differences between our grandparent’s milkman and today’s delivery man. They can go farther and deliver to more people because of technology. Even though it’s popularity has weaned off over the decade, Ramos says small businesses like King Bros Dairy aren’t going anywhere.

“When I came to this job a year ago I didn’t realize that it existed anymore, so I think educating people and letting them know that we are around and that there are businesses, and farms that want to help the community.”