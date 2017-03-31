Man admits to threatening to shoot up NY veterans hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Federal authorities say a 58-year-old western New York man has pleaded guilty to threatening to use a submachine gun to kill people at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Albany.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert Seifert, of Canandaigua, entered a guilty plea Friday to a charge of making an interstate threat to injure another.

Seifert admitted making a phone call last June 16 to a Veterans Crisis Line operator in Portland, Oregon, during which he stated he had an Uzi and wanted to “kill everybody” at the Stratton Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albany.

He has been in custody since July 14.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors and Seifert’s attorney have asked a judge to sentence Seifert to time served, plus three years of supervised released.