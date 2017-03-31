Man admits to threatening to shoot up NY veterans hospital

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Federal authorities say a 58-year-old western New York man has pleaded guilty to threatening to use a submachine gun to kill people at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Albany.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert Seifert, of Canandaigua, entered a guilty plea Friday to a charge of making an interstate threat to injure another.

Seifert admitted making a phone call last June 16 to a Veterans Crisis Line operator in Portland, Oregon, during which he stated he had an Uzi and wanted to “kill everybody” at the Stratton Veterans Affairs Hospital in Albany.

He has been in custody since July 14.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors and Seifert’s attorney have asked a judge to sentence Seifert to time served, plus three years of supervised released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s