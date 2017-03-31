Man accused of stealing money from adult community center

CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – A man in charge of running the Shenendehowa Adult Community Center is accused of stealing money.

State Police say Sean Flaherty, the former Executive Director of the Community Center, stole more than $50,000 from the center over five years via the use of an ATM card and automatic payment to his personal account at which point he then used that money for personal expenses.

Flaherty was charged with Grand larceny in the second degree and Falsifying business records in the first degree.

He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond