Flaw left home security cameras vulnerable to tech savvy thieves

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — A break-in is every homeowner’s worst nightmare, and while high-tech security cameras can provide crystal-clear images to help put intruders behind bars, some devices were not as foolproof as one would think.

Security expert Jason Doyle told Inside Edition that he discovered a flaw in a popular surveillance camera called the Nest Cam, which is owned by Alphabet.

“I found a way you can actually remotely turn the camera off,” he told Inside Edition.

For obvious reasons, Inside Edition will not reveal how it was done, but a tech-savvy crook could turn the camera off from a remote location.

Doyle helped develop an app to expose the security flaw. It disabled the camera for sixty seconds with just the push of a button.

“Sixty seconds is quite critical for downtime on a surveillance camera. So many things can happen in 60 seconds,” he told Inside Edition.

Doyle said he notified Nest of the flaw in October.

Nest told Inside Edition they have developed a fix for the problem and as of today, the software in all their cameras has been automatically updated to resolve this flaw.

They also told us no customer’s camera was ever affected.