Deadline approaching for on-time NY budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People in the building are counting down the minutes until midnight when the deadline to have an on-time budget.

The Assembly is set to start up session at noon on Friday and the Senate goes in at 3 p.m.

There are still a lot of things being hashed out behind closed doors by Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and of course Governor Andrew Cuomo.

There’s not a whole lot set in stone so far, although it seems there has been an agreement on water infrastructure. Other key issues like ride sharing and education are still being hammered out. Few details of those discussions are being released publicly.

In order to have an on-time budget, there needs to be an agreement by midnight.

Many lawmakers say they are planning to be here late Friday night and possibly even into Saturday morning.