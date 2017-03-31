Crews hard at work salting roads around Capital Region

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – Crews have been out on the roads since 1 o’clock this morning to pretreat.

And believe it or not, that blizzard didn’t eat up all the salt supply. There’s still plenty left so they’re in good shape.

This snowfall is coming in waves according to our mobile stormtracker app. That will certainly help them keep up with it.

We’ll be talking to the plow drivers as they make their way in and out of the yard.

We’ll pass along any trouble spots and the latest conditions on the roads.