80-year-old man accused of possessing, sharing child porn

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested an 80-year-old man they say possessed and shared child pornography.

Colonie Police Department Computer Crimes Unit and the New York State Police Computer Crimes unit began an investigation after receiving a tip that Thomas Urbano was sharing child pornography online.

After executing a search warrant on Urbano’s home on Friday, police say they found child pornography on his personal computer. The computer and a computer storage device were seized and sent to New York State Police for further examination.

Police say there is no indication that Urbano had contact with any underage victims or that any of the images/videos contain local victims.

Urbano was charged with promoting a sexual performance of a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child.

He was arraigned and released on $40,000 bail.

Police are urging anyone that has information or may have been victimized is urged to contact their local police department.