Tommy

Age: 7-9yr

Sex: Male

Breed: DSH

Color: Orange/Wht

Dogs: ?

Cats: Yes

Kids: Yes

En Lev: Low

Tommy is a quiet boy that’s just looking for a home with a couch he can curl up on. He is around 7-9yrs old and gets along fine with other cats and has lived with some in the past. Tommy enjoys the company of his people and would make a great family pet. Stop by and visit him today!

Second Chance Animal Center 802-375-2898