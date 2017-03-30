ValleyCats to revamp youth baseball fields

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The baseball season hasn’t started yet but the Tri-City ValleyCats are busy gearing up to help revamp four Little League baseball fields.

This is the seventh year in a row for the 4 in 24 Field Renovation Project where four baseball fields will be renovated in a 24-hour period.

This year, Amsterdam youth baseball, Colonie Little League, Tri-Village Little League, and R-C Little League have been selected.

On April 13, each field will get new sod on the infield, pitchers mound and home plates rebuilt, and the baselines cut to the right specifications.

Once the upgrades are done, 28 youth baseball fields will have been renovated in the past seven years.