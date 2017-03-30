Sex abuse charges dismissed against local teacher

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A judged dismissed sexual abuse charges against Marina Viviani, a former teacher at LaSalle School.

The case was prosecuted by the Justice Center for the protection of people with special needs.

The judge ruled the Justice Center created by Governor Cuomo does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases.

Viviani was accused of having sex with a student at the school in 2014.

At the time the student was 17-years-old.

Viviani has denied the allegations noting she was framed in an extortion scheme.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s