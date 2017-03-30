Sex abuse charges dismissed against local teacher

Related Coverage Former teacher at LaSalle School in Albany charged with rape expected back in court

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A judged dismissed sexual abuse charges against Marina Viviani, a former teacher at LaSalle School.

The case was prosecuted by the Justice Center for the protection of people with special needs.

The judge ruled the Justice Center created by Governor Cuomo does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases.

Viviani was accused of having sex with a student at the school in 2014.

At the time the student was 17-years-old.

Viviani has denied the allegations noting she was framed in an extortion scheme.