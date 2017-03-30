Saratoga parents express concerns, support after presentation compared Pres. Trump to Hitler

Related Coverage Local school district speaks out after presentation compares Pres. Trump to Hitler

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parents spoke out at a board of education meeting after some said their kids were given a presentation that compared the president to Hitler.

There was a huge turnout at the meeting Thursday. Some parents said they support the school and the teachers did nothing wrong. But others said the presentation was inappropriate and unnecessary.

Two Saratoga Springs moms sparked controversy amongst parents after they appeared on “Fox and Friends” last week. They spoke out on the presentation their children were given where they said Donald Trump was compared to Hitler and Mussolini.

It was a course on World War II and fascism where political cartoons were used. Some parents were angry at how the board of education hasn’t done anything about it.

“You know, to equate our president with the most abhorrent of men in history past is not right,” David Chew, of Saratoga Springs, said. “It’s not good, and most of all, it’s not true.”

“We are a constitutional republic – not a democracy – and I would also like to say that civics do not occur in the manner that they do in this classroom,” parent Renee Mertens said.

Meanwhile, the school district said the teacher remained neutral throughout the lesson. Other parents agreed and showed their support for the board members.

“This is not a case of a disparagement of the president, and God knows he does a plenty good enough job on his own to disparage himself,” parent Patrick Pepino said.

“These parents never went to the teacher,” parent Tricia Pleu said. “They never went to the superintendent. They never came to the board of education. They went directly to Fox News, which I think is really inappropriate. I think any parent knows that parenting 101, you talk to the teacher.”

The school district issued a statement to NEWS10 ABC last week that states the teacher remained unbiased during the lesson.

No decision or action of any kind was taken Thursday night at the meeting. It was simply a chance for parents of both sides to address their concerns to the board of education.