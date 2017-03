CORINTH, NY (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenagers.

13-year-old Grace Breheny of Corinth and her boyfriend 15-year-old Phillip Reynolds of Watervliet have been missing since Wednesday morning.

Grace’s mother notified police that they were missing 4:45 Wednesday morning.

State Police, forest rangers, and the Corinth Fire Department are assisting for the search in the area of Angel Road.

