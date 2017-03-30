Restaurant receives praise and backlash after banning children

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina restaurant’s ban on children 5 and younger is drawing both praise and criticism.

Caruso’s, described as an upscale Italian restaurant in Mooresville, recently adopted the policy after owner Pasquale Caruso said too many crying, screaming, misbehaving children had brought complaints from customers. He told the Mooresville Tribune he was beginning to lose money and customers.

The restaurant is about 30 miles north of Charlotte.

A mother of six said she and her family left after the waitresses were “very rude.” Another person said on Caruso’s Facebook page that the limit should be 10 years old.  One man said the decision means “I will now go out of my way to try this restaurant.”

