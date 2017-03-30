Police investigating human waste found in Coke cans

FILE - In this March 17, 2011, file photo, Cans of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke sit in a cooler in Anne's Deli in Portland, Ore.

LISBURN, Northern Ireland (WCMH) — The Coca-Cola factory in Northern Ireland halted production after human waste was found in cans.

According to the Guardian, the machines in the factory actually became clogged with human feces, and police were called to investigate. None of the contaminated made it to store shelves, according to Coca-Cola.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Coca-Cola said, “The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected production was immediately impounded and will not be sold. This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale.”

The Guardian reports the cans have no tops when they arrive at the Northern Ireland factory and are filled with the drink before being shipped out.

