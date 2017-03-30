Police: Babysitter put crying infant’s feet in hot pan

By Published:

BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a babysitter is accused of putting an infant’s feet inside a hot pan because she was frustrated by the girl’s crying.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Ismelda Ramos Mendoza of Bladensburg was taken into custody Monday on child abuse charges.

Investigators say Mendoza was babysitting the 6-month-old when she became frustrated with the girl’s crying. Mendoza then placed the infant’s feet in a pan she was using to cook tortillas.

Mendoza told the infant’s mother she did not know what happened to the victim’s feet. Officials say the next day the mother called 911.

The infant was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear if Mendoza has an attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s