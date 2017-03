ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new toolkit is helping the state tackle underage gambling.

The toolkit will be available to school districts, parents, and community groups and helps adults open up the conversation about the risks of underage gambling with young people.

Statistics show, in the past year, nearly half of 7th to 12th graders gambled at least one. Earlier this month, Rivers Casino in Schenectady was hit with a fine for underage gambling.

View the toolkit.