Negotiations continue to pass an on-time budget in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State lawmakers have just two days to make a deal if they want to pass an on-time budget.

Thursday was off to a promising start as leaders entered the room notorious for deal-making in Albany around 10:30 a.m.

“No I want to get up and talk to the conference,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

Just over an hour later, Heastie exited and says nothings new.

“Everything is still outstanding,” Senator Jeff Klein, Independent Democratic Conference, said.

Senator Klein and Republican Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan provided a more positive perspective on what is happening behind closed doors.

“We’re all having discussions about water quality, things like sewage treatment and things of that nature. I view that as unbelievable positive because we’re looking at a multi-billion dollar investment,” Flanagan said.

The Senator says the talks also continue to bring ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft beyond New York’s City limits.

“I would respectfully say close,” Flanagan said.

Both senators say once again record education spending is taking up a lot of time.

The governor is proposing a billion dollar increase from last year to $25 billion.

“He deserves praise for putting that much money on the table,” Flanagan said.

The senator says how the increase affects the rest of the budget is the tricky part.

“When we do things like that every time we add money to education, are we potentially taking money away environment, transportation or health. But that’s our obligation and our responsibility and how do we ultimately come up with the blueprint that is the state budget.”