Man sentenced to 30 days in jail for killing neighbor over loud music

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who strangled his neighbor over loud music at a trailer park last spring has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation.

Harold Wolcott, 40, was first charged with manslaughter after an altercation with Scott Montie over loud music. Wolcott was accused of strangling the 51-year-old to death.

The charges were downgraded to criminally negligent homicide when an autopsy showed the victim had an existing medical condition, was drunk, and was the initial aggressor.

Wolcott, who was the manager at the trailer park, said he was sorry in court on Thursday.

He has agreed to pay about $9,000 in restitution to cover the cost of Montie’s funeral.