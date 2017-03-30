Local woman sentenced to 3 years in prison in lottery scam

Related Coverage Schenectady couple accused of lottery scheme involving $100,000

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady woman who used a Jamaica-based lottery scam to target elderly victims has been sentenced.

Kimberly Powell will spend up to three years and a month behind bars.

Back in August, Powell admitted that she worked with her husband, Heragh Powell, to mail false lottery prize notifications, mostly to older victims, all across the U.S.

The letters told them to pay tens of thousands of dollars in taxes and fees in order to collect their winnings.

The couple raked in more than $65,000.

Heragh also pled guilty and was sentenced to nearly three-and a half years in prison.