Local soldier saves woman, baby from burning building in South Korea

OSAN, SOUTH KOREA (NEWS10) – A local Army sergeant is credited to saving a woman and her baby from a burning building in South Korea.

Sgt. Victor Gomoimunn was off duty when he saved two lives from a burning building where he’s stationed in South Korea. He was not able to talk because he’s in training but NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen caught up with his mother.

“I got a text and his text said I may have carbon monoxide poisoning,” Carol Munn, mother of SSG Gomoimunn, said.

Gomoimunn, who’s stationed overseas in Osan, South Korea with the 339th Quartermaster Company, was heading to the commissary on February 5th when his wife Nicole noticed smoke coming from this apartment building.

Sgt. Gomoimunn raced over to help.

“People were screaming out front and said that there were a mother and her baby on the third floor.”

That’s when Sgt. Gomoimunn went inside the front of the building.

“He couldn’t get in he was overcome with smoke.”

But that didn’t stop him.

“He had gone around to the back of the building and scaled a pipe up to the third floor.”

That’s right he climbed up a pipe that he thought was a water pipe but turned out to be a gas pipe.

“I was angry you know until I really processed it you know and realized it was such a brave thing to do. Just so relieved that he was okay.”

He was able to get the woman and her baby who were trapped inside to the balcony and wait for fire crews to arrive.

“He is in the military and it is his training. Other people weren’t physically capable of doing it where he was and didn’t stop to think.”

That first text Sgt. Goimomunn sent his mother about his health now explained.

“He had carbon monoxide poisoning for a week and he had to take medication for that.”

A hometown hero already, now Sgt. Gomoimunn is a hero in South Korea.

“I love you. I’m proud of you.”