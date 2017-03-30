Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In opening up for its 65th season

SCOTIA, NY (NEWS10) – Jumpin’ Jacks was built back in 1952, which makes today the opening of the 65th season of dishing out delicious ice cream, burgers, and family atmosphere that keeps this place packed all summer long.

It all started back when Jack Brennan built just the ice cream building which he called “Twin Freeze” because of two soft ice cream machines that he bought.

After a few years of good business with ice cream, he decided to expand and the original “Charcoal Pit” was added in 1957.

The Charcoal Pit was replaced with a much larger building in 1964, with a roof to keep the customers out of the elements while ordering a meal.

In 1976, Jack Brennan retired and sold the business to the current owner, Mark Lansing.

I’ve heard a lot of hype about this place and that people even get out here hours before they open at 11 so we’ll see if the crowd grows throughout the morning.