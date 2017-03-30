China’s Xi to meet Trump in Mar-a-Lago on April 6-7

BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping will meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the latter’s Florida resort on April 6-7.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the two. Trump sharply criticized China during his presidential campaign for what he described as unfair Chinese trade practices. He is now seeking Beijing’s help in pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters Thursday that Xi would attend the China-U.S. presidents’ meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

It is the same Florida resort where Trump hosted and played golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February.