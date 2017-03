RENSSELAER, NY (NEWS10) – The boil water effective March 23 in city of Rensselaer has been lifted.

This also includes the Port of Rensselaer.

For further information call the city of Rensselaer Water Department at 462-6466 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, or the city of Rensselaer Police Department at 462-7451.