3/30 Pet Connection: Andy

Andy is a one year old American Shelter Dog. He came to us back in January from a shelter that was closing in northern VT where he was found as a stray.

He must be the only pet in his new home, however with more socializing he may be able to live with another dog in the future. He just needs someone to willingly work on his social skills outside of the shelter. Andy is an excellent children’s dog. He loves kids! He would be best in an active family with lots of child energy. To help with his adoption, Maple Leaf Realty in Bennington VT has sponsored his adoption.

Second Chance Animal Center 802-375-2898