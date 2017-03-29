VT farmers try to prove real cow milking harder than video game

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) – WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) – Vermont dairy farmers are competing against gamers to try to show that actually milking a cow is harder than a new video game makes it look.

The Billings Farm & Museum, which runs a dairy farm with 30 milking Jersey cows, challenged Nintendo to the competition.

Gamers from Nintendo of America and farmers from the Billings Farm will compete at milking cows and playing the 1-2 Switch video game on Wednesday in Woodstock.

The museum’s 31-year-old marketing director sent Nintendo a letter.

