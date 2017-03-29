Troy mayor wants engineers to evaluate pools

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Plans to repair the public pools in Troy could hinge on whether the mayor thinks it makes financial sense.

According to the Troy Record, Mayor Patrick Madden wants to know how much work is required to make the repairs to the pools in South Troy and Knickerbocker Park.

He says he plans to have engineering studies done to assure any money spent to keep the facilities open to the public isn’t wasted.

In a statement, Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello says the pools should be open and would support any measure to make sure that happens.

She recommends the city could use three funding sources, Capital Reserve funds, money saved by not hiring a financial consultant, and money available in the contingency account.