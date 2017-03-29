School district considering using city buses

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One community is considering using CDTA buses to transport kids to and from school.

Parents already had a chance to weigh in on an online survey.

So far, 450 people have taken the survey and the superintendent says the majority are for the new CDTA bus plan. Many believe the bus will be safer for those students who currently walk to school here.”The kids really need a way to get to and from school,” Lisa Simmons, a parent, said.

Simmons is just one of many parents who say they’re on board for a new transportation plan at the Cohoes School District that would provide CDTA swipe cards to all students in grades 6-12 beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

The cost to provide swipe cards to the roughly 960 eligible students is around $127,500. A cost parent Dan Hickey and Superintendent Jennifer Spring say cannot be spared when it comes to safety.

“We have many students each and every day crossing 787, crossing train tracks, walking on Columbia Street a very busy street,” Spring said.

“We’ve lost a couple kids at that Bridge Ave, you know 787,” Hickey said. “I’d like to see you know see that be safer for the kids and for even other people.”

In fact, Hickey says years ago he used to catch the CDTA bus to school. “We use to have to take the CDTA school bus up here when I was younger to Cohoes High School,” Hickey said.

Currently, the district does not have to provide transportation to students because all schools are within the required eligibility distances but this new proposal would provide more than just a ride to and from school.

Currently, the district does not have to provide transportation to students because all schools are within the required eligibility distances but this new proposal would provide more than just a ride to and from school.

The district also hopes the opportunity improves student attendance rates.

“We’re looking to reduce any barriers that there may be for students to get to school each and every day,” Spring said.

Some parents, who did not want to go on camera, say they would not be comfortable with their child riding a CDTA bus.

CDTA CEO Carm Basile says each bus has eight cameras and bus drivers who take their responsibility seriously.

A board meeting and a presentation on this CDTA plan is being held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.