Police respond to incident near Capitol Hill; shots fired

By Published: Updated:
The US Capitol is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2011, with the House of Representatives in the foreground, as Congress debates the budget. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.

A car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.

Metro DC Police tell ABC news the suspect struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried running over several officers who were on foot. The suspect has been taken into custody. No one was hit by the suspect’s car, police said.

Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.

Police have yet to issue additional details.

The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s