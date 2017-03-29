Police respond to incident near Capitol Hill; shots fired

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.

A car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.

Metro DC Police tell ABC news the suspect struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried running over several officers who were on foot. The suspect has been taken into custody. No one was hit by the suspect’s car, police said.

Several gunshots were heard. An ambulance is on the scene.

Police have yet to issue additional details.

The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.