Police officers step in when father can’t make daddy-daughter dance

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WCMH) – When a father of four girls couldn’t make a daddy-daughter dance, four police officers stepped in and accompanied the girls to the dance.

“I got to finally go to the dance that I really wanted to go to instead of just me and my mom,” 10-year-old Haley Olson told KNXV.

When they found out their dad couldn’t make the dance because of work, they could have skipped the dance, gone without anyone else, or their mom could have filled in. Instead, their mom, Laura Castaneda, had other plans.

“My husband wasn’t able to come and I don’t have a lot of positive male role models in my life,” Castaneda told KNXV. “So I thought ‘Why not police officers?!’”

Two officers from the Phoenix Police Department and two officers from the nearby Avondale Police department volunteered to attend the dance with the Olson girls.

The girls spent the night dancing with the officers, even forming a giant cha cha circle at one point.

“Just to see a complete stranger willing to come and help me and my family, it was touching,” Castaneda said. “I will forever be grateful and my girls will have this memory for the rest of their lives, so I can’t thank them enough.”