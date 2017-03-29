Police: Local man sent indecent materials to minors

GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sent indecent material to minors.

Joseph Henness, 22, of Gilboa, is accused of exchanging inappropriate material to two minors via a social media application.

The investigation began when police say school officials contacted them after Henness was on school grounds contacting the two minors.

Henness was arrested and charged with two counts of disseminating indecent material and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and released on $1,000 bail. He is due back in court at later date.

Police say Henness is also known to go by “Jake Reed” and “Big Sexy” online.

Anyone who may have inappropriate contact with Henness is urged to contact police at (518)-295-8114.