COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rescued a hawk on the Thruway last week.

According to the DEC, the hawk found disoriented in the center median was likely hit by a car.

The hawk was just feet away from the travel lane. An officer was able to get behind the hawk, cover it with a blanket, and transport it to his car.

The DEC took the hawk to Triple F Wildlife Services in Hunter for evaluation and rehabilitation.