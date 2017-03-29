New Man o’ War exhibit opens in Saratoga

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new exhibit is debuting in Saratoga Springs is paying homage to a racing legend.

Man o’ War was unveiled at the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame on Wednesday. It’s right across the street from where the thoroughbred suffered his only defeat.

Considered one of the racing’s greatest thoroughbreds, Man o’ War won 20 of 21-lifetime starts.

The horse’s only defeat was to a horse named Upset in 1919 Sanford Memorial Stakes at Saratoga.

“We have objects relating all aspects of Man o’ War’s career from his early days to his racing days, also his retirement days at far away farm. We have some visitors registry that visitors signed as they visited him at the farm in Kentucky,” Victoria Reisman, of the National Museum of Racing Curator, said. “We’re also lucky to have on loan his original breeding shed door in a companion exhibition in our museum lobby and if you look closely you can still see Man o’ War on the door.”

Man o’ War died in Kentucky in 1947 at age 30.