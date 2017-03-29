Man accused of having loaded gun at TSA checkpoint at Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The TSA arrested a man they say had a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Albany International Airport on Monday.

The TSA says the man had the loaded 0.45 caliber semi-automatic handgun among his carryon items. He’s also accused of having an extra magazine with a total of 14 bullets.

After locating the gun, the TSA contacted the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun.

The man was arrested on a weapons charge.

The TSA says there was no impact to airport operations.

The incident marks the first gun that TSA officers detected at Albany Airport so far this year. Last year, the airport had two guns show up at the airport.