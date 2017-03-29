VIDEO: Little girl befriends water heater she thinks is a robot, melts hearts

By Published: Updated:

(NEWS10) — It’s a tale as old as time. Girl meets robot. Girl immediately tells robot she loves it. Robot turns out to be a discarded water heater.

The incredibly adorable video was posted over the weekend and has quickly gone viral.

In it, a little girl named Rayna meets what she thinks is a robot while out for a walk and the two become fast friends.

“Hi, robot!” Rayna says, gazing up at her new mechanical pal’s big friendly eyes. “Hi, robot!”

Rayna, unable to get the robot’s attention by waving, approaches and gives the robot a big hug.

“I love you, robot,” she says. “I wuv you wobot!”

Please, no one tell Rayna that her new friend is actually a broken water heater, left on the curb for trash pickup.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s